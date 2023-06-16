Public health warning in Amherst after wastewater discharge into river

Amherst, Massachusetts is now under a public health warning after wastewater was discharged into the Connecticut River.

Over 400,000 gallons of partially treated sanitary sewage was released from the Amherst Waste Water Treatment Plant on Thursday, according to WWLP reports.

The town is now recommending that the public avoid swimming in the area Calvin Coolidge Bridge and the South Hadley town line of the Connecticut River until Saturday Night at 7 p.m.

Authorities made it clear that the incident doesn't affect the drinking water in the town.

The wastewater is considered partially treated because it is required that it's chlorinated before release and in this occasion it was not.