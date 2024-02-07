Public hearing for Mass. bill aimed at preventing wrong-way driving

After several high-profile and devastating wrong-way crashes, the state of Massachusetts is taking action.

A 15-year-old boy and his grandparents were killed by an alleged drunk driver on Christmas last year on Route 6 in Somerset, Massachusetts, prompting lawmakers to revamp a bill aimed at preventing more deadly crashes.

A solution presented in this bill would be to install more wrong-way driving detectors.

The state implemented a multimillion-dollar pilot program right around this time last year, installing 16 wrong-way detection systems across the Commonwealth.

Council members in North Attleborough said the detection systems are crucial.

Adam Gauthier, 41, is accused of driving drunk the wrong way on the Somerset side of the Veteran's Memorial Bridge when he hit two vehicles, including an SUV carrying three members of the Arruda family from Seekonk.

Floriano Arruda, 73, and his 15-year-old grandson Jacoby Arruda died at the scene, while Floriano's wife, 68-year-old Donna Arruda, died days later at Rhode Island Hospital, authorities said.

The two women from Taunton were hospitalized as well, but were expected to survive, police said. They haven't been identified.

Gauthier was charged with manslaughter and pleaded not guilty at his second arraignment on Jan. 19 in the case.

North Attleborough council members and state representatives will plan to push the Transportation Committee to increase funding for new highway technology or to consider making changes to many of our highway designs throughout the state.