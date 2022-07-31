Puerto Rican Day Parade Scheduled for Noon in Boston

New England's 55th annual Puerto Rican Festival wraps up on Sunday with its parade, scheduled to begin at noon.

The parade spans through three neighborhoods in Boston, including parts of Jamaica Plain, Roxbury and Dorchester, beginning near Jackson Square and wrapping up in Franklin Park.

After the parade, festivities continue at the Playstead Park at Franklin Park Zoo with music, amusement rides and a huge cultural celebration.

The parade is a culmination of a days-long event throughout Boston, with other events including Puerto Rican Heritage Night at Fenway Park. Red Sox manager Alex Cora, as well as players Christian Vazquez and Kiké Hernandez, are from Puerto Rico.

Organizers say that Boston's Puerto Rican Festival is the fourth-largest in the nation after New York, Florida and Chicago.