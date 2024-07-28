Boston

Puerto Rican Parade and Festival of Massachusetts taking place in Boston on Sunday

Festivities start with the annual parade around noon starting across from Roxbury Community College all the way to Franklin Park where there will be music, food, artisans and a health fair.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Festival Puertorriqueño de Massachusetts

The Puerto Rican Festival of Massachusetts is taking place in Boston this Sunday.

Festivities start with the annual parade around noon starting across from Roxbury Community College all the way to Franklin Park where there will be music, food, artisans and a health fair.

"The Puerto Rican Festival of Massachusetts was born in 1967 out of Boston’s South End neighborhood. A small group of Puerto Rican pioneers, under the leadership of the late Jorge “Chico” Muñoz, became the first Festival Committee. The committee, along with the commitment of a countless number of community stakeholders, set out to create an event that would promote a sense of belonging and cultural affirmation for Puerto Ricans living across the Commonwealth. This first event took place in Blackstone Park, with approximately 2,500 in attendance. This launched the Puerto Rican Festival of Massachusetts." says the organization on their website.


Boston
