Purported Hells Angels Leader Facing More Charges

The man, charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault, had already been charged in June 2019.

A man authorities have identified as the leader of the Rhode Island chapter of the Hells Angels motorcycle club was arrested over the weekend after a scuffle at a strip club, police said.

Joseph Lancia, 28, of Smithfield, pleaded not guilty Monday to misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and simple assault stemming from the altercation late Saturday night at the Cadillac Lounge. Police say officers working a detail at the club saw Lancia punch a bouncer in the face. The bouncer did not want to press charges.

Lancia was held for allegedly violating conditions of bail in a shooting case.

Club owner Dick Shappy told The Providence Journal that he was "not happy'' with what happened.

Lancia was charged in June after state police said he fired a gun at a person driving by the Hells Angels Providence clubhouse. No one was injured.

Charges including discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence are still pending. Lancia was freed on $100,000 bail in that case.

