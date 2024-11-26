Push to reopen: Conversation over Carney Hospital, Nashoba Valley closures continue

From the busy roads of Dorchester to the quaint main street of Ayer, the closure of two health care centers remains a focal point.

Carney Hospital and Nashoba Valley Medical Center each shuttered during Steward Healthcare’s bankruptcy, depriving those living nearby of an emergency room, primary care and pharmacy services.

For Nashoba Valley nurse Jenn Watson, the last few months have been difficult both personally and professionally. Watching a community mainstay close its doors and clinging to hope that one day sh, and her colleagues might be able to return.

“My dream is that this workforce will determine we do need something back in this spot. It’s being looked at,” Watson said.

Ayer Selectwoman Jannice Livingston is also watching that working group closely.

“We on the local side are going to say we need it now and the state is going to be like, well, we need a few more minutes or something,” Livingston said. “That causes problems.”

Despite those concerns, Livingston believes progress is possible.

“I’m hesitant, but I can tell you the people that I know that are working on the working group, it behooves them that we have at least an emergency room,” Livingston said.

As for Carney Hospital in Dorchester, ambulances continue to speed by closed doors.

District 3 City Councilor John Fitzgerald said talks are underway to potentially create multiple uses for the 13-acre site.

“What can you have there that can support a health care facility? Is it assisted living? Is there other things ... such as hospital hotels?” Fitzgerald said.

These are plans that are still taking shape as stakeholders work to find solutions.

“The reality is, when will services be open? It will take some time,” Fitzgerald said.