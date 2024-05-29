PWHL Boston has chance at championship on home ice Wednesday night

Boston has a chance to hoist the Walter Cup as they face off in the winner-take-all Game 5 against Minnesota at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts, Wednesday night, bringing an end to the inaugural season of the Professional Women's Hockey League.

The only thing sweeter than Boston's team winning the championship in their first year would be doing it on their home ice.

But it will cost fans if they want to see the action in real time. Standing only tickets were going for $183 on StubHub Wednesday morning and can climb into the four figures for two or more tickets. Tickets were sold out on Boston's website.

The team has been incredible from the start, finishing 3rd overall in the league. They swept PWHL Montreal in the semifinals to get to the championship series which they kicked off with a 4-3 win last Sunday. But then they dropped the next two to Minnesota and found their backs against the wall. They clinched a season-saving win in double overtime Sunday, setting up Wednesday night's do-or-die Game 5 in Boston.

The UMass Lowell arena can seat 6,500 people, and it should be electric when the puck drops at 7 p.m.