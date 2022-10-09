QB Controversy? Bailey Zappe Leads Patriots to Win Over Lions in 1st NFL Start

Making his first NFL start, rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe led the New England Patriots to a 29-0 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

With the win, the Patriots are now 2-3 on the season heading into next week's matchup with the Cleveland Browns.

Zappe has filled in well for starting quarterback Mac Jones, who has missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

He threw for just shy of 200 yards Sunday, with Jakobi Meyers catching seven passes for 111 yards and a touchdown, and Rhamondre Stevenson running for 161 yards after starting running back Damien Harris was forced from the game with a hamstring injury.

Defensively, linebacker Matthew Judon had two sacks, and cornerback Jack Jones had an interception.