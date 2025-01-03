The wind remains persistent through this weekend. However, each day it decreases a bit. Wind damage and outages were found across New England from Thursday’s winds of 50-60 mph in some spots. In fact, Boston saw a 58 mph gust on Thursday.

On Friday, we expect winds to peak around 40 mph from the west/northwest. That means our wind chills will be in the teens and 20s even though our highs top off in the 30s.

Overnight lows fall to the teens and 20s as we have a clear sky and a remaining breeze.

Lake Effect snowfall continues across upstate New York. And the snow bands stretch as far east as western New England! Flurries will fall around our towns, but we're not expecting accumulation from that particular setup. It’s the upslope snow that brings us additional light snowfall in the mountains through Saturday.

The Quadrantid meteor shower is also ongoing right now. The origin of these meteors is from an asteroid or “rock comet” called 2003 EH1. As the Earth passes through the debris trail from this now dead comet, our sky lights up.

The peak is overnight Friday, as we could see up to 120 meteors per hour in peak, optimal conditions. The next few nights will be blustery and clear to view the shooting stars.

Highs this weekend fall a bit more to the low 30s both Saturday and Sunday, with sun and less of a wind on Sunday.

A large storm passes well to our south on Monday, so the northeast again misses out on snowfall. Areas along the Interstate 70 corridor from Kansas to the Appalachians will get several inches of snow this weekend, and an ice storm will impact parts of southern Missouri, southern Illinois, southern Indiana, all of Kentucky, northern Tennessee, into the mountains east.

That low pressure center heads out to sea, with a miss in New England, but we'll see increasing winds by Tuesday as it departs to the northeast.

Colder air remains in the 10-day forecast, as highs are in the 20s and we remain very quiet.