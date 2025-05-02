Questions on Stop & Shop stores' price disparities remain after changes at 1 location

A group of student organizers who found higher prices at a Boston Stop & Shop location compared to one in nearby Dedham, Massachusetts, says the prices at both stores are now about the same, The Boston Globe reported Friday.

The findings by the Hyde Square Task Force, comprised of teen volunteers, prompted lawmakers to question Stop & Shop last year about why people are being charged higher prices in areas with lower median incomes.

In their 2023 study, members of the task force purchased a specific list of items from multiple Stop & Shop stores. Prices for some items were higher at the Jackson Square location than in Dedham by $1 or more. Other Boston stores, including in Mission Hill, Grove Hall and the South Bay Center, also charged more.

The Globe reported that the group used the same shopping list last month and found most items at Jackson Square and Dedham were priced nearly identically.

While Stop & Shop did not tie the price changes to the task force's study, the volunteers still reportedly painted the change as a victory for customers in lower-income neighborhoods.

"Just the change that they’ve made already is going to bring thousands of dollars back into families' pockets in the area," organizer Emmanuel Vargas, a Dearborn STEM Academy junior, told the newspaper. "That is already a massive win."

But data from the task force still shows prices for most of the items are higher at Grove Hall by as much as $2.

The same lawmakers who questioned Stop & Shop last year — Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Ed Markey, Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Rep. Jim McGovern, all Democrats from Massachusetts — sent a new letter to Stop & Shop Thursday demanding answers about the higher prices that remain at the Grove Hall, South Bay and Mission Hill locations.

"That which gets measured gets done, and thanks to the intrepid work of young organizers at the Hyde Square Task Force, we have the receipts," Pressley said in a statement posted to her website Friday. "While Stop & Shop heeded our call to lower prices at their Jamaica Plain location — it's clear they're still ripping off families in predominantly low-income and Black and Brown neighborhoods across Massachusetts. I'm proud to keep up my push with Senator Warren to demand answers and accountability, and ensure corporations aren't making record profits off the exploitation of ordinary people."

"It's good news that Stop & Shop lowered prices at its Jamaica Plain store after we pushed them for relief, but we're still seeing higher prices for families at other inner-city locations. It's no coincidence that working-class communities are getting stuck with sky-high prices," Warren said in a statement shared by Pressley. "We're keeping up the pressure to make sure Stop & Shop isn't overcharging families for the food they work hard to put on the table."