Questions remain in trooper's death, lead investigator still undecided

Questions remain unanswered in the death of a Massachusetts State Police recruit exactly one week ago.

Enrique Delgado-Garcia's family is seeking justice, but officials say picking a lead investigator in the case has many challenges.

Exactly one week after Delgado-Garcia's death, an outside agency still hasn't been found to investigate. Because the recruit died during a state police training exercise, detectives there can't oversee the case. Complicating matters is the fact that Delgado-Garcia once worked as a victim witness advocate for the Worcester County District Attorney's Office.

A spokesperson for the district attorney said they have been in discussion with multiple agencies about handing over the case and are waiting to hear back from them so they can make a decision soon.

We know that Delgado-Garcia wound up with serious injuries, including missing teeth, skull damage and a fractured neck. But we still don't know his cause of death.

As that process lingers, people are questioning what trainees experience at the state police academy and who provides oversight and accountability.

On Thursday, NBC10 Boston caught up with Gov. Maura Healey and asked her for her thoughts on the situation.

Some of Delgado-Garcia's family and friends have said they suspect foul play. They are demanding answers, and his family has already retained an attorney.