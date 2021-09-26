Quick Moving Downpours Give Way to Overall Sunny Sunday

A wave of low pressure developed last night on that front that stalled here Friday and yesterday. Did you see the rainbows last evening? They were fantastic.

Downpours and thunder early this morning are lifting away from Southeastern New England, but still impacting parts of the state of Maine.

It’s a fast moving system so rain should be ending in Maine within a few hours, then we are all enjoying this beautiful Sunday weather.

Sunshine mixing with a few fair weather clouds -- temperatures this afternoon topping 70° in Southern New England, a little cooler to the north.

Wind from the northwest may gust past 25 mph at times.

Tonight looks like a pretty night with bright planets, and a late night moon, also pretty chilly with a low temperature in the 40s and lower 50s.

A strong upper level though with a weak surface front moves into northwest or New England tomorrow.

It will generate clouds and rain showers in Vermont and New Hampshire during the afternoon. That front will slowly settle to the south and east tomorrow night and Tuesday.

Ahead of the front there is plenty of sunshine tomorrow for most of us, with a high temperature again in the lower 70s. Tomorrow night the showers will expand into Maine and southern New England with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. The front moves to the south coast Tuesday with showers likely especially along and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike, cooler air moving in with a high temperature mostly in the 60s.

We then have a few days of a flow from Canada, with a good amount of sunshine, that crisp fall feel each morning with low temperatures in the 40s and 50s, and highs mostly in the 60s.

Right now it looks fairly quiet all the way into next weekend for New England. Way out over the ocean - Sam is a major hurricane with winds topping on 140 mph.

That was a slow moving system is thousands of miles away, but we will see you at groundswell on the Ocean. That means building surf later in the week. Otherwise it’s a fairly quiet first alert 10 day forecast.