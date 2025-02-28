Quincy animal control officer attacked by large dog

An animal control officer in Quincy, Massachusetts, is recovering after being attacked by a large dog Wednesday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Granite Street, police said.

The officer was responding to a report of a large dog off a leash. When she arrived, she was attacked by a large Cane Corso, being bit multiple times.

The woman was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the dog's owner, whose name was not released, is being charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and failure to muzzle or restrain a dog.

Authorities say the dog is being held in quarantine at the city's animal shelter.