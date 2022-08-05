Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
quincy

Quincy Fire Now Being Investigated as Arson; Police Seeking Cell Phone Video

The Quincy Police Department said online Thursday that a man was seen "acting suspiciously" in the area

By Matt Fortin

Arson investigation in Quincy

A fire that broke out early Sunday morning at a multi-family home in Quincy, Mass. is now being investigated as an arson, according to police.

Firefighters responded to the blaze on Bigelow Street at around 3 a.m. Sunday, and found the building fully engulfed in flames. Everyone got out okay and no one was seriously hurt, but Quincy fire said at the time the home is believed to be a total loss. 14 people were displaced.

Some 14 residents were displaced following a fire at a multi-family home in Quincy early Sunday.

The Quincy Police Department said online Thursday that a man was seen "acting suspiciously" in the area, and officers are now asking for anyone with cell phone video or something similar to send it in to police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

If you have information or video, you should reach out to tpepdjonovic@quincyma.gov or call (617) 745-5774.

The fire is under investigation by the Quincy Police Department and state fire marshal.

More Quincy News

Long Island Jul 25

Boston Wins Court Fight Over Rebuilding Bridge From Quincy to Long Island

quincy Jul 19

4 New Arrests in Probe Into Fatal Shooting of Teenager in Quincy

This article tagged under:

quincyfireArson Investigation
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us