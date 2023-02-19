Quincy High School Basketball Season Cancelled After Reported Physical Fight Between Athletes

With just two games left this season, administrators at Quincy High School made the decision to cancel the remaining games after reports of a fight in the school's boy's locker room came to light.

Quincy School District Superintendent Kevin Mulvey told NBC 10 Boston that the alleged fight occurred on Monday, Feb. 13 in the boy's locker room between a junior and senior player.

Quincy High School Basketball Coach David Parry told NBC 10 Boston as well that the fight occurred afterschool, and did not happen around the time of a scheduled game. Parry said one of the students involved in the fight had left the team in January.

Parry said the fight was apparently filmed by a student in the locker room. Parry however said he had not personally seen the video, and could not comment on the severity of the altercation between the two students.

The Quincy boys basketball team played their last game on Feb. 14, just one day after the fight took place. However, they did not know it was going to to be their last game of the season.

The decision to cancel the last two games was made by the principal, superintendent, athletic director and Coach Parry.

“Violations of the Athletics code of conduct were such that the impact on the climate and culture of our athletic program and our school requires that players be held accountable. Participation in athletics is a privilege which students must earn by maintaining academic and behavioral standards," said Quincy High School Principal Keith S. Ford in a letter to the public.

Parry told NBC 10 Boston that he does not work at the school in addition to his coaching duties. He was upset to learn this happened, given that eight of his 14 players are seniors.