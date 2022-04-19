Local

Quincy In-Home Preschool Shut Down Over Abuse Allegations: Police

A witness, who police say had video, reported seeing a woman grab a young child by the hair, and said that another child was thrown to the ground

By Thea DiGiammerino

An in-home preschool in Quincy, Massachusetts was shut down last week after allegations of abuse surfaced, according to Quincy police.

Police said officers responded to the reported abuse at the preschool on Mullin Avenue on April 13. A witness, who police say had video, reported seeing a woman grab a young child by the hair, and said that another child was thrown to the ground.

The preschool, which was not identified, was shut down and an investigation is underway. Police said the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families and Department of Early Childhood and Care have been notified.

There have been no arrests at this time.

