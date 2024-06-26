Quincy man to be sentenced for 2022 hate crime

A Quincy, Massachusetts, man who pleaded guilty to committing a hate crime will be sentenced on Wednesday.

John Sullivan admitted to threatening to kill a Vietnamese family he encountered outside of a post office in Quincy, and then nearly running over one of the family members with his car.

The incident happened on Dec. 2, 2022.

Sullivan, 78, could face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.