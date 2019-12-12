Local
Quincy Police Lay Beloved K-9 to Rest

By Paige Robinson

Officer Ken Wood and Canine Major in front of a black car
Quincy Police Department

In this file photo, Officer Ken Wood and Canine Major pose together.

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Quincy Police department this week said goodbye to a beloved police dog who died earlier this month.

The department said in a Facebook post that it laid K-9 Major to rest Wednesday, four days after he died from a medical emergency.

The German Shepherd and his handler, Officer Ken Wood, helped protect attendants of the Boston Marathon for the past five years, the department said in a post.

A memorial service was held this afternoon for Canine Major, who passed away from a medical incident on Saturday,...

Posted by Quincy Police Department on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

"His service to our citizens was commendable in all aspects and he will be dearly missed and always remembered by the Officers of the Quincy Police Department," the department said.

Major was also a companion and care dog for Officer Wood’s son Jack, who has autism.

Among his accomplishments, Major helped track and find a patient who had fled a hospital, located a suspect’s handgun and assisted with suspicious packages.

This article tagged under:

quincydogQuincy policeK-9Quincy Police Department
