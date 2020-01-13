Local
Quincy Police Investigate Reports of Man Making ‘Inappropriate Remarks’ to Juveniles

By Young-Jin Kim

Police in Quincy, Massachusetts are investigating after multiple reports of a man making “inappropriate remarks” to juveniles.

One incident, reported on Jan. 9, took place that day on Coddington Street at around 4:30 p.m., police said. The victim, who police said was a juvenile female, told police she was approached by an Asian male in his 20s wearing sunglasses who had acne and a thin mustache.  

The next day, police received a report of a second incident that took place on Jan. 9 at around 4 p.m. on Taffrail Road by Palmer Street. Police said the victim’s description of the man was “very similar” to that of the first victim.

The second victim said the same man had approached her on Jan. 4 in the same area. On that day, the man allegedly exited his vehicle and began running toward the girl and her friends before stopping.

Police said the incidents remained under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Quincy Police at 617-479-1212.

