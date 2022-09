Police in Quincy, Massachusetts, are looking for a missing 19-year-old who may be endangered.

Quincy police say Tommy Luong, who has trouble communicating and may be nonverbal, did not return home after being dropped off Friday at CVS in Allston.

Luong is described as 5'6" tall, weighing 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or Quincy police at 617-479-1212.