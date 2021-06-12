Quincy Police Reunite Missing French Bulldog With Family

A 1-year-old French Bulldog has been reunited with his grateful owners two days after escaping from his yard in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Bruno the dog slipped right through his collar and took off Thursday night.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It's unclear how police found Bruno, but they returned him to his family on Saturday.

The incident was initially being investigated by police as a theft.

Family and friends searched the neighborhood on Thursday. A driver thought she saw Bruno on Quincy Avenue, down the street from the dog's home.

"We noticed there was a little dog on the side of the road that didn't have a leash or a collar on Quincy Ave., which is a very busy and dangerous road," said AnneMarie Shaughnessy. "So we were concerned."

Shaughnessy was driving by and thought it was strange that a dog was on the loose, then saw a couple nearby.

"The woman went to the dog, kind of corralled it, a man corralled the dog and looked like they were going to pick the dog up," said Shaughnessy.

Quincy Police say witnesses then reported someone with the dog entered the Dollar Tree on Quincy Avenue, purchased a collar and took off.

"Whoever does have him, he has a home, and he's loved," said Bruno's owner, Jennifer Geddes said at the time. "He deserves to be home with us."

French Bulldogs are expensive, and they are known to be targets, though it is unclear whether that is what happened in this case.