Quincy Rape Suspect to Face Charges in 4 Incidents Dating Back Nearly 20 Years

The suspect, Ivan Y. Cheung of Quincy, is expected in Boston Municipal Court for an arraignment

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A rape suspect that is set to face 10 charges from incidents dating back over 15 years was arrested Monday night by Boston police, the department said.

The Boston Police Department's Fugitive Unit and Sexual Assault Unit arrested 42-year-old Ivan Y. Cheung of Quincy just after 5 p.m. Monday on four outstanding warrants, according to a news release from BPD. The warrants, issued out of Boston Municipal Court, are for four counts of aggravated rape, four counts of aggravated rape of a child and two counts of aggravated statutory rape, according to the release.

The warrants are in connection to four incidents in 2003, 2005 and 2006, police said.

Authorities used a Sexual Assault Evidence Collection Kit to help detectives identify the suspect in the separate incidents, police said.

An investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible.

Cheung is expected in Boston Municipal Court for an arraignment.

