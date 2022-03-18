Local

Quincy School Locked Down After Report of Student With Weapon

All 1,400 students at North Quincy High School were dismissed early following the incident

By Mike Manzoni and Marc Fortier

A school in Quincy, Massachusetts, was placed in lockdown Friday morning after a report that a student brought a weapon to class.

Multiple parents and students told NBC10 Boston they were told that a student at North Quincy High School brought a gun to school. Parents said they received two robocalls from the school, one about the lockdown and another about an early dismissal.

Quincy school officials said a student told administrators that another student had a weapon, but the type of weapon was not specified. So far, they said they have not found a weapon, but they are still searching.

No student has been identified or taken into custody.

All 1,400 students at the school are being dismissed early.

No further details were immediately available.

