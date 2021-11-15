Quincy Students Plan Walk Out Over Latest Hateful Video

Quincy High School and middle school students are expected to stage a walk out again Monday after a new racist video circulated through the community.

Hundreds of students walked out of Quincy High School last week after a year-old video containing "racist hate speech" resurfaced and led to a fight between two students. A new video emerged Friday of three Point Webster Middle School students using racist language that targeted specific students.

In a letter to the school community Sunday night, Superintendent of Quincy Public Schools Kevin Mulvey said that the district learned that students were planning another walkout through social media on Monday to protest the school's response to what they've called systemic racism.

"While the district recognizes the importance of student protest, particularly when it addresses serious concerns about racism within our school community, we cannot continue to have students leave school and miss valuable educational time," Mulvey said.

At least one of the grade 8 students in the video who was using racist language will be subject to disciplinary action, school officials said.

Students in all grades walked out of class and marched down the busy streets of Quincy Friday. Some stopped at the district's administration building to chant, “we want change.”

In a letter to the school community, Point Webster Middle School Principal Christine Barrett said students would not be allowed to leave the building Monday and asked parents to reinforce that message to their children.

"The video has been shared within the school community and is very disturbing to all of us," Point Webster Middle School Principal Christine Barrett said in a letter to the community. "Given the age of our students, I am concerned about student safety. Therefore, students will not be permitted to leave the building. We would ask that you reinforce this with your student(s)."

School officials said that they have heard the concerns of parents and students and are working on solutions.

"Please be assured that the district has heard and acknowledges the concerns of students and families regarding systemic racism within our school community and is taking steps to address them as quickly and comprehensively as possible," Mulvey said.