Quincy

Man, known as ‘Bad Breath Rapist,' to be sentenced in 2005 Quincy rape

After the attack, he was identified by DNA and his horrible breath, which gave him the nickname the "Bad Breath Rapist"

By Staff Reports

NBC10 Boston

A man convicted of raping a coworker at knifepoint in Quincy, Massachusetts, is set to be sentenced on Thursday, nearly 20 years after the crime.

Tuen K. Lee broke into the woman's home and raped her in 2005, according to prosecutors, who said he was arrested and went to trial but while it was in process, he left the state.

Earlier this year, Lee was arrested in Danville, California.

Lee is scheduled to appear in Norfolk Superior Court Thursday.

This article tagged under:

Quincy
