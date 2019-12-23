Quincy Water Main Break Impacts Holiday Prep for Residents

Utility crews were digging up a road Monday night in Quincy, Massachusetts, after a water main break earlier in the day.

Water could be seen gushing from a large pipe underground at the intersection of West Squantum Street and Fayette Street.

"I was in the shower and lost water completely," said Quincy resident Tom Newton Jr.

"The building manager sent an email around noon saying there's a water main break and that we'd lose water, no water in the taps, nothing in the toilet, nothing," said Quincy resident Anirudh Kannan.

The area includes many residential buildings, where tenants ended up dealing with water issues for part of the day.

"I was supposed to cook a bunch of stuff, but I just didn't because there's no water," said Quincy resident Sunny Lopresti, who had planned to bake for her family gathering.

The timing was not ideal — just before Christmas Eve — and while the water did come back on, it backed up holiday prep for some.

"Yeah, because it's the day before the holiday, everyone's preparing, and you have this additional stress to your life," said Quincy resident Ann Chin.