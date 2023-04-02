R.F. O'Sullivan's in Lynn Is Closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A popular spot for burgers is saying farewell.

According to multiple sources, R.F. O'Sullivan's in Lynn is shutting down today, with a Facebook post from Richard Sullivan of the Central Avenue place saying the following:

To all our valued customers, we recently received an offer on the R.F. O'Sullivans property. After much consideration, my family and I have decided that we will be closing our doors....My wife Linda and I are looking forward to what retirement life has to offer.

The Lynn location of R.F. O'Sullivan's first opened in 2015, joining the original in Somerville that ultimately changed ownership and reopened as R.F. O'Sullivan & Son last year. Richard and Linda's son Richard is one of the people behind The Flamingo, a restaurant and bar in Boston's North End that opened last year, and he is also involved with Pinky's, a dining and drinking spot that is planning to open in the Back Bay.

The address for R.F. O'Sullivan's in Lynn is 151 Central Ave, Lynn, MA 01901