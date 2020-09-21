R.I. Man Receives 17-Year Sentence for Somerville Armed Bank Robbery

A Rhode Island man was sentenced in federal court Monday for the May 1, 2019 armed bank robbery in Somerville during which shots were fired, U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling announced.

Daniel Rosado, 32, of Providence, Rhode Island, was sentenced to 17 years in prison and five years of supervised release. Rosado pleaded guilty to one count of armed bank robbery, one count of brandishing and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, Department of Justice officials said.

Rosado was arrested and charged on May 23, 2019. He has remained in custody since that date.

The convicted felon entered the Middlesex Saving Bank in Somerville, Massachusetts, on May 1, 2019, with the intent of robbing it. He yelled "Get down!," "Everybody on the ground!," "Second drawer," "Hurry up!," and "Give me the money or I'll shoot!" at bank employees and customers, according to DOJ officials.

While a bank teller filled Rosado's backpack with money, a customer left the bank and alerted a police officer who was in a marked cruiser, DOJ officials said. As the officer entered the bank, Rosado opened fire. The officer then shot back.

As gunfire was exchanged, Rosado exited the bank on foot and fled down College Avenue in Somerville, Department of Justice officials said. A bystander, noticing that Rosado was being chased by a police officer, tried to tackle the gunman.

Rosado's backpack fell off, but he continued running until witnesses lost sight of him, an official statement said. Police recovered a revolver loaded with four rounds of ammunition, two cartridge casings and more than $500 from the backpack.

" 'For his own greed and selfishness, Daniel Rosado robbed a bank, shot at a police officer, and terrorized innocent bystanders at gunpoint. Had he not been identified and arrested by the FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force, this convicted felon would still pose a significant threat to public safety. Our communities are now safer with him behind bars,' ” said Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston Division in an official statement.

Forensic analysis of the backpack linked the DNA profile on the backpack to Rosado, DOJ officials said.

Rosado has several prior convictions, including negligent operation of a motor vehicle, larceny from a person and witness intimidation and assault by means of a dangerous weapon. He is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to these prior convictions, according to officials.