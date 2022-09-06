Races for Massachusetts Governor, Attorney General Heat Up as Voters Head to Polls

As voters head to the polls for primary day in Massachusetts, candidates are making their final push to get their message out.

There are several statewide posts that Bay Staters will need to elect candidates to this year, including governor.

Republican Charlie Baker isn't in the governor's race -- he's serving out the remainder of his second term before leaving office without running for re-election.

Attorney General Maura Healey became the last Democrat standing in the primary when state Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz dropped out of the race in June -- making her the favorite to replace Baker on Beacon Hill.

On the Republican side, former state representative Geoff Diehl is taking on businessman and political newcomer, Chris Doughty. Doughty has picked up support from conservative talk show host Howie Carr, while Diehl has the support of former president Donald Trump. Trump campaigned for him during a tele-rally Monday night.

Primary candidates for several Massachusetts state offices were out in force Monday making their final pitch to voters. There hasn't been a lot of suspense for the state’s top job on the Democratic side as Maura Healey is running unopposed for governor. But a feisty race for the Republican nomination has been playing out all summer.

Meanwhile, the race is also on to fill Attorney General Maura Healey's role. The Democratic candidates vying for that seat are former Boston City Councilor and mayoral candidate Andrea Campbell, and labor attorney Shannon Liss Riordan.

James McMahon is running unopposed as a Republican.

Campbell, who was once considered to be an early frontrunner, is now neck and neck with Liss Riordan. Liss Riordan recently picked up endorsements from Senator Elizabeth Warren and Mayor Michelle Wu. But Campbell, who has the endorsement of the current attorney general, is calling out the amount of money she says is being spent campaigning as the key to what's been moving the needle.

If elected in November, Campbell would be the first Black woman to hold the office in Massachusetts.