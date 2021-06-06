Racist Graffiti Discovered in Dracut

Racist graffiti was discovered in Dracut, Massachusetts, Saturday, and local police are investigating its origin.

The graffiti was discovered spray painted near the intersection of County and Indian roads around 4 p.m. Saturday near the town line with Tyngsboro, Dracut Police Chief Peter Bartlett said.

Bartlett said it is believed the act of vandalism occurred some time between Friday night and Saturday afternoon. Responding officers didn't locate any suspicious individuals upon searching the area, Bartlett said.

"We denounce any hateful, racist language that targets any group as this type of behavior is disgusting and has no place in our community," Bartlett said. "We take all reports of hateful actions and racism extremely seriously and we will continue our investigation into this matter."

Specifics of what was found spray painted on the road was not disclosed.

Dracut Police are actively investigating the incident; anyone with information regarding the vandalism is asked to call the Dracut Police Department at 978-957-2123.