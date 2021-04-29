Local

racism

Racist Leaflets in Mass. Town Met With Outrage: ‘Hate Will Find No Shelter Here'

A local selectwoman has asked anyone who sees a flyer to remove it and report it to Hanover police

By Mike Manzoni

A sign with white supremacist speech (which has been blurred) was seen on a utility pole in Hanover, Massachusetts.
Someone anonymously left racist flyers promoting a white nationalist website and white nationalist ideas on utility poles and car windows throughout Hanover, Massachusetts, on Monday.

The flyers, which also falsely blamed people of color for the spread of COVID-19, drew sharp criticism from Selectwoman Vanessa O’Connor, who denounced them on social media as “disgusting” and “racist trash.”

“Everyone in town has a right to free speech and their opinion, but make no mistake, Hanover is a united community that cares for and protects each other,” O’Connor said in a statement. “Hate will find no shelter here. Leaflets left lying around our town by anonymous cowards will be met not with silence or indifference, but with action and absolute condemnation.”

O’Connor has asked anyone who sees a flyer to remove it and report it to Hanover police.

