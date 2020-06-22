Racist, Vulgar Graffiti Under Investigation in Groton, Mass.

Authorities are investigating a recent spate of graffiti in Groton, Massachusetts that in some cases included vulgarity and racism, police said.

The graffiti, which varied from location to location, is being investigated as a hate crime, police said in a Facebook post.

One of the locations vandalized was Groton Country Club, authorities said.

Although police did not specifically detail the graffiti, they said the behavior, would not be tolerated.

The Groton Select Board also issued a statement saying, "While this does not represent our community as a whole it is painful evidence of the work we need to do as a community."

Anyone with information on the graffiti or who may have home surveillance that could help police in their investigation is urged to contact Groton Det. Patrick Timmins at 978-448-5555.