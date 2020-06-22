Racist, Vulgar Graffiti Under Investigation in Groton, Mass.

Authorities are investigating a recent spate of graffiti in Groton, Massachusetts that in some cases included vulgarity and racism, police said.
The graffiti, which varied from location to location, is being investigated as a hate crime, police said in a Facebook post.
One of the locations vandalized was Groton Country Club, authorities said.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Although police did not specifically detail the graffiti, they said the behavior, would not be tolerated.
The Groton Select Board also issued a statement saying, "While this does not represent our community as a whole it is painful evidence of the work we need to do as a community."
Anyone with information on the graffiti or who may have home surveillance that could help police in their investigation is urged to contact Groton Det. Patrick Timmins at 978-448-5555.