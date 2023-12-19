Raffael's, The Greenside Grille to say goodbye to South Shore Country Club at end of 2024

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A popular restaurant and function facility will both be leaving their home south of Boston, though they will both be around for another year or so.

According to a message sent to us, Raffael's and The Greenside Grille are saying farewell to the South Shore Country Club in Hingham at the end of their lease with the town at the end of 2024, with a press release saying the following:

After 15 years of serving the Hingham community – and 35 years serving the South Shore at large...the owners have decided to embark on new adventures and opportunities....The owners express their sincere gratitude to the South Shore Country Club permit holders, the loyal customers, dedicated staff, and the Hingham community for their unwavering support throughout the years.

The release also quotes owners Elio & Frank Ricci as saying "it's with mixed emotions that we make this announcement. Raffael's has been a labor of love for us, and we are immensely proud of what we have achieved together with our team and the community. While we bid farewell to this chapter, we remain dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences until the very end."

Raffael's Restaurant, Banquet & Conference Facilities debuted in 1989 in the old State Street Bank complex in North Quincy, MA, opening another function venue in Walpole in 2000 and also being the exclusive food and beverage provider to the former Clarion Nantasket Beach Resort Hotel & Spa in Hull. (Both Raffael's & The Greenside Grille have called the South Shore Country Club their home since 2009.)

The website for Raffael's is at https://raffaels.com/ while the website for The Greenside Grille is at https://www.greensidegrille.com/

