Railway crossing gate comes down on school bus carrying kids in Freetown

A school bus with children on board had a close call with a train Tuesday in Freeport, Massachusetts, with a crossing gate coming down on the hood.

Video shows the bus stopped under the arm as an MBTA Commuter Rail train races past it.

"They saw the lights flashing and heard the train coming," said Becky McMenamy, whose two sons were on the bus, which was taking middle and high school students home in the Freetown Lakeville Regional School District.

As the bus driver got to the train crossing, the crossing gate suddenly came down on the bus.

The MBTA says it was human error — the lights and signals were working properly and the bus driver had pulled up too close to the tracks.

"The operator stopped the bus with the nose just past the gate arm at the crossing," said Tim Lesniak, the MBTA's chief safety officer. "At the same time, a train was approaching, resulting in the gate arm coming down on the hood of the bus. The bus was well outside the dynamic envelope of the crossing, and at no time were any students in any danger."

The incident took place on just the second day of the South Coast Rail extension on the MBTA Commuter Rail. It's unclear if that played any role in what happened, as other trains pass by on a daily basis.

"I don't really care whose fault it was," said McMenamy. "I just want someone to admit somebody did something wrong and it needs to be fixed."

McMenamy wants to make sure nobody's in harm's way again.

"It could have been probably one of the worst tragedies that's ever happened in our town," she said.

After the train went by, the crossing gate went back up and the bus driver continued her route.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the school district and the bus company to find out its version of the events, but so far, there has been no response.