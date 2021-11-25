Rain and Snow on Friday, Possibility of a Bigger Storm Monday

Happy Thanksgiving! Temperatures weren’t quite as chilly this morning compared to the last couple of mornings. And we have a brief warm up Thursday afternoon as highs jump to the 50s south and 40s in northern New England!

It is a nice Thanksgiving treat with quiet travel weather all along the eastern U.S. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in New York City will be picture perfect, with temps in the mid 50s at noon and plenty of sunshine. Catch all of the action from home, with live coverage on NBC10 Boston!

Our next storm system heads in for Friday. In fact, western New England may see a few showers first late Thursday night as clouds increase from west to east. Temps will stay warm enough that we expect rain in Boston and most of southern New England Friday morning.

The showers don’t add up to much, and by afternoon the rain will be very isolated. Then a few more showers move through Friday evening. Northern New England will have scattered snow showers all day, into Friday night and for Saturday. The snow gradually piles up in the mountains. Lower elevations will see a coating to 2 inches, while higher elevations may see 6 to 8 inches of snow.

As the snow falls up north Saturday, southern New England dries out and chills out. Highs will be in the teens in the mountains (with snow) to the 30s south with sun. Sunday our clouds increase and highs will be in the low 40s.

Monday we are watching an area of low pressure head in from the Ohio Valley. The jetstream is digging far enough south that it steers this system offshore near the New Jersey coast. Then it becomes a coastal storm as it heads northeast and strengthens a bit and lingers in the Gulf of Maine Monday night.

As of now, there is a rain and snow chance. The timing and track are still uncertain, so check back with us for updates to snowfall potential.