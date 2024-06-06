Rain and thunderstorms Thursday, weekend forecast improves

Our wettest day of the week has arrived. And with it, a new, more active pattern. That doesn’t spell doom for the weekend, however. We still have some hope for dry times for both days – and beyond. What looked like a fairly wet forecast on Tuesday has improved greatly and continues to hold some promise.

Showers will cross from time to time on Thursday morning, followed by a pause later this afternoon. During that pause, big storms will fire in western New England – some of which may become severe.

Cities like Hartford and Springfield will be under the gun for thunderstorms from mid to late afternoon. As they move east into more stable air, they will weaken late this evening. While we could still get a rumble of thunder, the threat for strong storms is diminished.

Friday dawns foggy with a gradual break in the clouds by late morning. With more unstable air overhead, storms could fire in any spot. Some may again be strong, so keep your eyes peeled and be ready to take cover.

We’ll catch a break on Saturday with abundant sun and summery temperatures. IF any showers pop in the afternoon, they’d be brief and very isolated. It seems many of us will sneak in a pretty nice day. Sunday we may not be so lucky as another batch of showers should catch up to us in the afternoon. All told, not a bad weekend at all with highs in the mid and upper 70s.