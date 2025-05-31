Rain and wind on Saturday, major warmup on the way next week

Another weekend... another rain event.

Like other weekends we’ve seen in this wet pattern, there are some dry times too. The steadiest rain moves out early Saturday morning as sunshine tries to take hold after noon. There still may be a random shower later in the afternoon, but the chances are fairly small.

Wind will continue on the Cape and the Islands through the afternoon as the storm moves through. Some gusts may be near 40-45 mph at times. Elsewhere, gusts are around 30 mph.

With 7-plus inches of rain this month in Boston and Worcester, many are saying good riddance to this sopping wet May. In retrospect, we can hardly be shocked at the precipitation extremes of late. It’s either flood or drought -- with very little room for normality. This is consistent with “stuck” weather patterns (that just so happen to fall on the weekends), which in turn are consistent with our changed climate. So gnash your teeth if you must, but it might be less frustrating to adapt to the new norm.

Sunday’s forecast is a bit brighter and much drier. We’ll contend with a steady breeze and much drier air. That will make for a chillier feel to the day overall. Highs return to the mid and upper 60s.

In true Monday fashion, the sun and mild air return. Highs leap back to the low and mid-70s. Tuesday sees us turn summery as highs reach near 80. Big heat immediately follows Wednesday and Thursday as the upper 80s – and beach weather – pay all New England a visit.

Be well and enjoy the weekend!