Rain Closes Out Weekend

Our streak of winning weather ended with yesterday’s day three of sunshine and low humidity. A warm front is pushing across New England this morning generating a period of rain, perhaps briefly moderate, before we have some sunny breaks with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible.

It’s becoming more windy, from the southwest 15 to 25 mph, strongest at the south coast.

In Maine rain is arriving a little bit later, it will also last a little bit longer toward the north and east.

Today’s shower activity is associated with the return of warmer and more humid weather to start the week. Though with the clouds and showers around, many of us are only in the 70s today but the humidity is noticeably higher. Another thing returning to our pattern is the smoke from western fires, likely during any breaks of sunshine we do have this afternoon. The day is not a washout, but some of us are going to get a quarter of an inch of rain or more. And there could be some isolated strong to severe thunderstorms late today.

We will have partial clearing with patchy fog tonight, a more humid night with a low temperature in the 60s to low 70s.

The heat returns tomorrow with high temperatures near 90° in Southern New England with plenty of sunshine, well into the 80s north with some scattered afternoon showers or a thunderstorm. Humidity is moderate to high tomorrow, with the wind out of the southwest at 10 to 20 mph.

The next cold front from Canada is going to slowly sink through here Tuesday and Wednesday. That means each afternoon we are vulnerable to some stronger thunderstorm activity, with heavier downpours possible. Temperatures will still be in the 80s Tuesday, then cooling into the 70s and low 80s on Wednesday.

New fresh air from Canada should work in later Wednesday and Thursday, but it’s unstable air with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm each afternoon, even with noticeably lower humidity and cleaner sky. Temperatures back to the 70s for most.

The early call next weekend is for warmer and more humid air to return, also with a chance of a few showers. It’s not as bad as the first couple of weeks of July, but it’s a rather wet week, as seen in our first alert 10 day forecast.