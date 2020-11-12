Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Weather

Rain, Cool Temps Set In

Although a lot of the rain wrapped up overnight, parts of southern New England will stay soggy through Friday

By Chris Gloninger

It was another warm day across New England. Yesterday wrapped up a record number of 70 degree days for many locations in the northeast during the month of November.

Although a lot of the rain wrapped up overnight, parts of southern New England will stay soggy through Friday! What’s left of Eta will end up lifting north along the front. When all is said and done, a couple of inches of rain are possible in southern New England through Friday.

Saturday is looking like the pick of the weekend. It will be seasonably cool, but at least the sunshine will make a return. Clouds increase Sunday, showers are possible by Sunday night. Monday looks wet and windy. It won’t rain the entire day, but it will certainly be breezy for the whole day.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

police shooting 4 hours ago

Man Shot by Everett Police After Hourslong Standoff

New England Patriots 4 hours ago

Patriots' Path to Postseason Not Impossible, But Not Likely

Behind the front, temperatures will turn unseasonably cool. It won’t be record breaking cold, but high temperatures will end up being 5-10 degrees below normal.

This article tagged under:

WeatherWeather forecast
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us