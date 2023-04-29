Rain Moves Through New England on Saturday

Cloudy skies to start off Saturday, with an isolated shower threat. Most spots stay dry well into Saturday afternoon. Rain fills in across the region towards later afternoon, and gets steadier into late Saturday evening.

An east wind, and cloud cover, keep us chilly. High temperatures only in the lower 50’s. Sunday is cloudy, with a steadier rain likely. Temperatures start in the 50’s, but rise a bit as a warm front approaches from the South.

As the front moves through early on Monday morning, drier and warmer air move in. The shower threat diminishes before the AM rush Monday. Skies will be mostly sunny, and temperatures mild. High temperatures like in the upper 60’s, to near 70 for interior locations.

On and off showers return for Tuesday, but the day is not a washout. High temperatures around the 60s. Showers likely for the second half of Wednesday, highs are in the middle 50’s, as winds come back around from the East. Thursday is cloudy, with a steadier rain likely. Highs in the upper 50’s.