Rain returns… just in time for the weekend

I hope you enjoyed the little bit of sunshine we saw on Thursday, because we’re right back to thick clouds and rain chances for the end of the week and weekend.

A pair of upper level low pressure systems will rotate through New England on Friday and over the weekend. Clouds will thicken up Thursday night, with showers beginning to develop as we approach sunrise.



The rest of Friday will be a cloudy and cool day, with a few showers around from time to time. It won’t be a washout, but several rounds of rain will be possible on Friday and through the weekend.

By late Sunday, the bulk of the rain should be moving out of the area.

We will try to get a little more sunshine back in here to start next week with warmer air making a return through the second half of next week.