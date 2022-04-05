Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Weather

Rain Returns Wednesday, But Warmer Weather is on the Way!

Midweek rain returns for Wednesday into Thursday

By Meteorologist Pamela Gardner

NBC Universal, Inc.

We have a beauty of a day on this Tuesday! Our wind has relaxed and full sunshine continues to spill across the northeast.  

Some spots inland reach 60 for highs, while at the coast the temperatures may stay in the upper 40s to low 50s thanks to the afternoon seabreeze. 

As the day progresses the clouds also head in from the southwest. A couple sprinkles may be found around the South Coast late in the day, but the heavy rain holds off until Wednesday morning. 

Midweek rain returns for Wednesday into Thursday. The first wave of rain heads through all day Wednesday in southern New England. The rain chance stops abruptly across southern Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine. Northern New England remains dry. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Another wave of low pressure moves through all of New England Thursday into Friday. 

Late Thursday, we may see a couple thunderstorms around. High terrain in northern New England will see a wintry mix and light snow to then rain, and heavy rain for everywhere else south. Highs will be cooler, in the 40s.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

tax returns 1 hour ago

Here's How Easy it is to Track Your Tax Return

barry jacobson 1 hour ago

1983 Arson Conviction Vacated Due to Antisemitism at Trial

After this heavy rain and around 1 to 2 inches of rainfall accumulation, our temperatures warm up a bit late Friday to the 60s. While the heaviest rain moves out in the morning, there may be some instability showers in the afternoon.

More highs around 60 degrees are anticipated both days this weekend but it won’t be completely dry. A cool pool of air aloft will keep daytime pop up showers around from time to time, mainly Saturday. 

Next week, our forecast has the potential for 70 degrees as a large warm up moves in. At the coast and in Boston we may stay just shy of the 70 degree mark thanks to a seabreeze. Stay tuned!

This article tagged under:

WeatherNew EnglandforecastrainFirst Alert
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us