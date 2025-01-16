Rain, snow expected this weekend in parts of New England

The wind has backed way off, and while the temperatures are still chilly, we’re enjoying the quiet in the next couple of days.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Expecting rain and snow this weekend

That silence will be broken with a few showers and more stiff breezes into the weekend. We’ll rise from the low 30s Thursday to the mid-40s by Saturday.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The weekend isn’t washed out, either. Most of the wet weather will wait until after dark on Saturday and the light snow will do the same on Sunday.

Yes, I did say snow.

How much snow this weekend?

This isn’t a big weather system. We’d like to think of it as more of an appendage on the back of a cold front.

For that reason, amounts will be light, and it will move very quickly. Sun should be out by Monday morning.

Broadly speaking, we could see 1-3 out of this event.

Numbing cold will follow this system. You’ll see it drop in on Monday, bottom out on Tuesday and Wednesday, then recover by Thursday. Yes, this is an extension of the infamous polar vortex (cue the dramatic music).

But independent of the hype and hyperbole, this is exactly what’s supposed to happen in winter across New England. It’s just we aren’t used to seeing it anymore. And as the planet continues to warm, we’ll see it less often.