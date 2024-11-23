Rainy and windy Saturday in the region

Keep your umbrella handy today! We’re tracking scattered showers in Greater Boston through early afternoon as an area of low pressure tracks over our region.

A few communities could pick up another inch of rain through at least this afternoon before the low churns away from the Commonwealth and our skies begin to gradually clear. Until then, though, it will be a blustery day. Winds could gust up 40 mph today. Hold on to your hats. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s today.

Later this evening and tonight, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will be in the low 40s.

The sun returns Sunday and Monday. Still, it will be breezy at time, especially on Sunday. High temperatures will rebound into the low to mid 50s.

By Tuesday, a fast-moving system will create a few scattered showers for New England, even for us here in Boston. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s.

As we approach Thanksgiving Day, heads up! A developing weather system to our west could potentially bring a rain/snow mix to the Commonwealth.

There’s a lot that can happen between now and Thanksgiving night into Friday. Right now, most of Thanksgiving Day looks dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s. By Thanksgiving night, a few rain showers will likely push into the Greater Boston area and may transition into a rain/snow mix into Friday.

It will be a close call for snow for Boston and along the immediate coast. In fact, some models keep rain over much of Greater Boston. However, our inland communities toward Central Mass and northward might have a better opportunity for some accumulating snow as colder air rushes in.

How much snow, you ask? It’s way too early to make that call. But we’ll be watching this system through the week and we’ll keep you posted.

High temperatures on Black Friday will be in the low 40s. Highs will be in the upper 30s next Saturday and Sunday.