Rainy weekend ahead, sunny and warm weather next week

The rainy weather pattern continues for April with another rain chance this weekend. Heavy rain is in the forecast for Saturday, with around 1 inch of accumulation through the day.

On this Friday, we have had some stubborn showers lingering in a line near and north of Boston, and this is associated with a warm front. The front slowly lifts, and once it does, our temps in southern New England pop to the 70s, with local sea breezes at the coast. Overnight lows stay in the 50s, with some fog before the rain moves in mid morning.

A low pressure system approaches and will be over northern Vermont by evening. This low swings in a cold front, and since we’re positioned so close to the low pressure center, rain is in the day planner all day.

From 8 a.m. to about 4 p.m., Boston receives around 1 inch of rainfall. We have a break in the evening, with another round of thunderstorms possible as the main cold front moves through from 8 p.m. to midnight. Some small hail, heavy rain, thunder and lightning will be possible, but no severe storms are expected. With a south breeze through the day, temps manage to reach the 60s even with the rain.

The rain tapers off overnight Saturday into Sunday. Another wave of rain is possible during the day, especially across northern New England. Isolated thunderstorms are also possible, with daytime heating and a cool pool of air aloft across Maine. Everyone experiences a lot of clouds around and a gusty northwest wind. Temps cool to highs in the 40s to 50s in southern New England.

By next week, highs reach the 70s to around 80, with sunshine Monday through midweek.

A weak system brings in a couple showers north on Wednesday.

We’re dry again Thursday with cooler temps in the 60s.

Another low pressure system is set to move through Friday into Saturday, but stay tuned and keep your fingers crossed this pattern changes soon.