Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers opening new location in Greater Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A Louisiana-based chain that focuses on a popular food item is expanding to a space west of Boston that had been the site of a longtime Greek restaurant.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to a source, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is currently being built in Framingham, with the dining spot being constructed in the parking lot of the former Aegean Restaurant on Cochituate Road. Plans for the eatery were first announced last fall for the chain, which currently has locations locally in in Boston's Back Bay, by Boston University, in Marlborough, and Methuen, while others are in the works for Downtown Crossing and Medford as well.

The address for the upcoming Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers in Framingham is 253 Cochituate Road, Framingham, MA, 01701. The website for the chain is at https://www.raisingcanes.com/



329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)