Boston Restaurant Talk

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers opening new location on Route 1

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Raising_Canes_shutterstock_483096085
Shutterstock

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A Louisiana-based chain that focuses on a popular food item continues to expand into the Greater Boston area, with a new one soon opening a few miles north of the city.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

According to an article from What Now Boston, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is planning to open in Saugus, moving into a space on Route 1 between the Lynn Fells Parkway and Main Street exits. Once the new outlet opens (possibly in October or November), it will join others locally in Boston's Back Bay, by Boston University, in Marlborough, and Methuen, while others are in the works for Downtown Crossing, Medford, and Framingham as well.

The address for the upcoming Raising Cane's in Saugus is 799 Broadway (Route 1), Saugus, MA, 01906. The website for the chain is at https://www.raisingcanes.com/


329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

2024 Paris Olympics 30 mins ago

Two ex-Celtics play key roles in France's Olympic upset of Canada

Boston 37 mins ago

Weather delays, cancels flights Tuesday in Boston

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

    

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

Boston Restaurant Talk
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us