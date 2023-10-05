Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers plans to open in Medford

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A Louisiana-based chain that focuses on a popular food item may be opening a new Boston-area location, with this one being just north of the city.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is looking to open in Medford, moving into a space at the Fellsway Plaza by Wellington Circle. Once it opens, the new location will likely offer chicken fingers along with chicken sandwiches, fries, coleslaw, sweet tea, and more.

The address for the upcoming Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers at the Fellsway Plaza is 760 Fellsway, Medford, MA, 02155. The website for the chain is at https://www.raisingcanes.com/

