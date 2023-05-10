Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Slated to Open New Location West of Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Nearly two years after it was first reported here, a Louisiana-based chain that focuses on a popular food item is finally on the verge of opening a new location west of Boston--and this will be its third outlet in the local area.

According to an article in the MetroWest Daily News, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers is planning to open in Marlborough on May 17, with the Route 20 restaurant joining one on Commonwealth Avenue by Boston University and a brand new outlet on Boylston Street in the city's Back Bay neighborhood. The new location has been in the works since the spring of 2021, with its opening being delayed due to a lawsuit involving the city and a neighboring location of McDonald's that centered around traffic issues, but which was ultimately resolved.

The address for the new location of Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers in Marlborough is 141 Boston Post Road West (Route 20), Marlborough, MA, 01752. The website for the chain is at https://www.raisingcanes.com/

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Plans to Open in Marlborough