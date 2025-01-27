Allston

Raising Cane's in Allston reopen after foul odor forced repair work

Boston Inspectional Services ordered Raising Cane's on Commonwealth Avenue to shut down until a mysterious stench was identified and resolved

By Thea DiGiammerino and Michael Rosenfield

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Raising Cane's restaurant in Boston's Allston neighborhood has reopened after a mystery odor forced the business's temporary closure late last year.

The cause, according to records from Boston Inspectional Services, was a deteriorating cast iron pipe underneath the dining room floor.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The popular spot on Commonwealth Avenue near Boston University was shut down in December after a complaint came in about a foul odor. When an inspector came out to investigate, they also noted the smell.

Unable to immediately detect a cause, the restaurant was forced to shut down.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Boston Inspectional Services confirmed they reinspected the store on January 17 and found all health code violations had been repaired. Records show the restaurant was cleaned and disinfected before work on the pipe began. The pipe itself was removed, any contaminated soil was remediated and the restaurant floor was replaced.

The restaurant was given clearance to reopen on January 19.

More Boston area news

Earthquakes 1 hour ago

Earthquake shakes Boston area — did you feel it?

Boston Business Journal 7 hours ago

These Massachusetts communities have the highest tax rates for 2025

Boston Business Journal 3 hours ago

One of Massachusetts' largest public companies to be acquired in $7.2B deal

This article tagged under:

AllstonMassachusettsBoston
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us